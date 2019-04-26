UNC installs free vending machines distributing short stories

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- On April 8, UNC-Chapel Hill installed eight short story dispensers around campus and near the cancer center.
The concept has quickly caught on with 4,730 downloads of short stories in the first three weeks.
The machines, customized in Carolina blue, randomly prints original content written by UNC students, faculty and staff on recycled paper.
The project is part of a collaborative partnership with UNC Press, the Department of English & Comparative Literature, UNC's Creative Writing Program, and Arts Everywhere.
There are two choices for users- Carolina Stories and Global Stories.
"We've got students published, faculty published and its really incredible to see students have their own work coming out of these machines," explained Emil Kang, Director of Arts Everywhere and Special Assistant to the Chancellor.
The dispensers are a way for users to pass the time but it is also helping to promote creative writing on campus.
"And, the great part of this is they're customizable, so, let's say we pick a theme on poetry or Black History Month... they all can be tailored to those ideas," Kang said.
