UNC

UNC President Margaret Spellings to leave the university: Sources

EMBED </>More Videos

In 2015, Margaret Spellings was selected to lead the 17-campus University of North Carolina system.

UNC President Margaret Spellings is planning to leave her job at the university, sources tell ABC11.

Spellings was with the university system for three years.

Before leading UNC, she was predominantly known for serving as secretary of education under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009.

The news of her departure was first reported by our newsgathering partners at the News&Observer.

The UNC Board of Governors is expected to meet in emergency session at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the matter.

This is a developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationunceducationcollegeChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNC
Purdue's Carsen Edwards, UNC's Luke Maye headline All-America team
Duke, UNC, NCSU top list of best colleges
ABC11's "Women In Media" forum helps student journalists
UNC apologizes for the 'injustices of slavery' on 225th birthday
More unc
EDUCATION
Follow the lotto: How Cumberland schools spend education lottery money
Durham parents raising money to replace broken, aging playground equipment
Read to Achieve program fails to improve reading levels, study finds
Duke, UNC, NCSU top list of best colleges
More Education
Top Stories
Relief on way for one of the most congested commutes in the Triangle
2 NC lineman killed repairing lines downed by Hurricane Michael
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Man bought soap he thought was cocaine at RDU, police say
Fake deputy pulled car over, sexually assaulted driver in Nash Co.
Man wanted in May shooting death of 27-year-old in Durham
Raleigh day spa hosts event to give back to women less fortunate
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
Show More
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
3 new businesses to check out near Durham Central Park
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
First African-American news anchor in the southeast dies at 81
Blue Bell announces 2 new holiday flavors
More News