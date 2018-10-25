UNC President Margaret Spellings to leave the university: Sources

UNC President Margaret Spellings is planning to leave her job at the university, sources tell ABC11.
Spellings was with the university system for three years.
Before leading UNC, she was predominantly known for serving as secretary of education under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009.
The news of her departure was first reported by our newsgathering partners at the News&Observer.
The UNC Board of Governors is expected to meet in emergency session at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the matter.
This is a developing story.
