UNC system names interim chancellor for Fayetteville State University

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- University of North Carolina System Interim President Bill Roper announced on Friday the appointment of Dr. Peggy Valentine as interim chancellor of Fayetteville State University. The appointment will be effective August 7.Valentine is the dean of the School of Health Sciences at Winston-Salem State University. Her clinical experiences include work as a registered nurse and as a physician's assistant."I am proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Valentine, someone in whom I am confident in and who has demonstrated great leadership capabilities during her tenure as a dean at Winston-Salem State," Roper said. "While at WSSU, she has transformed the School of Health Sciences into a widely-respected and popular program, leading its continued growth and success. I know she will bring her remarkable attributes and skills to this new interim role at Fayetteville State. I wish to thank her for agreeing to take on this new challenge."Valentine received her doctorate in education from Virginia Tech University and a master of arts and a bachelor of science degrees from Howard University. Dr. Valentine is listed in Who's Who of American Women and was honored as Educator of the Year by the American Academy of Physician Assistants. She is a fellow of the Association of Schools of Allied Health Professions, and the Howard University Faculty Senate honored her for "Outstanding Contributions to the African Diaspora.""I am honored to be asked to serve in this role at Fayetteville State University," Valentine said. "I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, administration, and faculty to move FSU forward during this time of transition. FSU has a proud tradition of excellence and is one of the most diverse universities in the country. With nationally-ranked academic programs, growing research capacity, and strong military partnerships, FSU is a major economic engine for the entire Fayetteville and Cumberland County region."Valentine's area of research specialization is homeless and minority health issues. She has published in refereed journals, textbooks and manuals. She is the founding editor-in-chief for the Journal of Best Practices in Health Professions Diversity. She has served on the boards of Novant Health, the North Carolina Center for Public Policy Research and the Consortium on International Management Policy and Development. Other service includes board membership with the Association of Schools of Allied Health Professions, the National Society of Allied Health, SciWorks and others. She is a Paul Harris Fellow for Rotary in Winston-Salem.Dr. Pam Jackson, FSU provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, has been serving as acting chancellor at Fayetteville State since the resignation of Chancellor James Anderson on June 13. Dr. Jackson will continue to serve in an acting capacity until Valentine assumes her new role.