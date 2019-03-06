Education

UNC's Old Well to undergo 2-3 weeks of renovations

EMBED <>More Videos

UNC-Chapel Hill's Old Well will undergo repairs starting March 7.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Old Well at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will undergo repairs starting March 7.

UNC Facilities Services said the renovation project is expected to take two to three weeks to complete.

Crews will place fencing around the area to keep people away from the Old Well for their safety.

The renovation project aims to repair three columns of the Old Well. UNC Facilities Services said the current columns are made with white pine, but the replacements will be made of a more durable red mahogany.

The original Old Well was built in 1795. It served as a source of drinking and bathing water for students and staff.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationchapel hillchapel hill newsunc
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after women brawl at Raleigh Waffle House
Arrest made in killing of 80-year-old Sanford woman
Governor Roy Cooper presents full 2-year budget plan
'Not afraid:' Drills help prepare NC students for possible tornadoes
Wake County employee named 2019 School Psychologist of the Year
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Alabama tornado: Unnamed donors pledge to fund funerals
Show More
390 Family Dollar stores to close or be re-branded as Dollar Tree
Cousins marry and seek to have union legally recognized
How it works: Ancestry family tree, DNA kits
10 reasons why your breath stinks
38 dogs seized from Fuquay-Varina home, some available for adoption
More TOP STORIES News