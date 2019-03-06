UNC's Old Well to undergo 2-3 weeks of renovations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Old Well at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will undergo repairs starting March 7.
UNC Facilities Services said the renovation project is expected to take two to three weeks to complete.
Crews will place fencing around the area to keep people away from the Old Well for their safety.
The renovation project aims to repair three columns of the Old Well. UNC Facilities Services said the current columns are made with white pine, but the replacements will be made of a more durable red mahogany.
The original Old Well was built in 1795. It served as a source of drinking and bathing water for students and staff.
