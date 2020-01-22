Video released showing altercation between Vance County assistant principal and student; No charges filed

In December, the girl's family told Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame that Assistant Principal Kevin Ross pushed her into a locker and dislocated her shoulder. After reviewing surveillance video of the interaction between Ross and the girl, District Attorney Michael Waters said he could not find sufficient evidence to file charges against Ross.
In a video released Wednesday by the Vance County District Attorney's Office, assistant principal Kevin Ross is seen pushing the student against a wall of Vance County Middle School after taking her cell phone away.
Vance County District Attorney Michael Waters said the student got her cell phone from her backpack as she was changing classes, which is a violation of school policy.
After an exchange between Ross and the student, he then appears to slam her against a locker. At this point, School Resource Office Warren Durham stands between the two and other students who were going down the hallway.
Near the end of the video, as the student turns to retrieve her bag, Ross steps into her path as she turns. She then follows him as the clip ends.
Waters said Ross used appropriate force to control the student's behavior. "After review of the video, and this juvenile's medical records it cannot be determined that she suffered any serious injury," Waters wrote in his official statement.
According to the statement, Ross' actions were "governed by NCGS 115C-390.3, which states school personnel may use reasonable force to force or control behavior for the purpose of 1) correcting students or 6) to maintain order on educational property."
Vance County Schools suspended Ross after the accusation. The district has not responded to a request for comment about his current employment status.
The accusations came days after video showed school resource officer Warren Durham slamming a student to the ground. Durham was fired and later charged with misdemeanor child abuse in connection to the incident.
