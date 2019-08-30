Education

Video shows school bus driving erratically in North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Video showing a school bus in Guilford County driving erratically now has school leaders investigating.

A concerned father said he noticed the bus drifting into the wrong lane, so he took out his phone and started recording.

"It was on the left hand side of the road, the right hand side, the middle--it was all over the place," Chris Pegram said.

Pegram also said several students were on board the bus at the time.

Guilford County Schools confirmed to WGHP that the bus did belong to the district. However, a spokesperson declined to say more than that the case was under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationncschool buscaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian tracks slowly toward Florida as likely Cat 4
How to stop your smartphone tracking you
Landslides force Nantahala Gorge in NC mountains to close
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
Baby found dead inside hot car at NC shopping complex, police say
Airlines offering flight waivers as Hurricane Dorian approaches
Teen stroke survivor walks again after yearlong recovery
Show More
Some Wake Co. parents uncomfortable about diversity assignment
Snow White helps boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
Hurricane Dorian derailing Labor Day trips for local families
Wake County mom loses 100 lbs after son's journey with heart defect
NC mom with rifle at bus stop says she meant no harm
More TOP STORIES News