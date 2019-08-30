Video shows school bus driving erratically in North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Video showing a school bus in Guilford County driving erratically now has school leaders investigating.
A concerned father said he noticed the bus drifting into the wrong lane, so he took out his phone and started recording.
"It was on the left hand side of the road, the right hand side, the middle--it was all over the place," Chris Pegram said.
Pegram also said several students were on board the bus at the time.
Guilford County Schools confirmed to WGHP that the bus did belong to the district. However, a spokesperson declined to say more than that the case was under investigation.
