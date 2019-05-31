Virginia Tech offering to pay students to take a gap year

Virginia Tech is willing to pay some incoming students to delay starting their freshman year to help ease the strain of over-enrollment.
The payment options include a $1,000 grant to in-state freshman to take a gap year.
The school is also offering tuition reimbursement for taking classes at a community college for a year.
There is also an option of tuition-free classes next summer for those who skip the upcoming fall or spring semester.
Virginia Tech leaders say this class would be the largest.
The university has budgeted more than $3 million to pay for this program.
