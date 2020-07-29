Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Apex's Thales Academy

In an email sent Monday, school officials said Pence will visit Thales Academy K-5 to see how school choice works and to advocate for its further implementation.
The private school opted to open schools for in-person instruction July 20 along with virtual learning. Days after opening a staff member in training tested positive for COVID-19 at the school's Raleigh campus.
Pence departed RDU around 12:30 p.m. with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Dr. Stephen Hahn, Rep. Richard Hudson, Rep. David Rouzer and Rep. Mark Walker.
He will first visit Thales Academy, a school founded by businessman and prominent GOP donor Robert Luddy. Luddy has invited and hosted other political dignitaries on campuses in years past.
During his visit, Pence will stop in a classroom and take part in a small roundtable to discuss safely reopening schools. Thales Academy is offering in-person instruction, which has found support from the White House.
"If they can come and combine a trip to a school which is operated by one of the major GOP donors in the state (and) at the same time they're showing a school in operation, that's kind of a 2-for-1 deal for them," said David McLennan, a political science professor at Meredith College.
After his trip to Thales Academy, Pence will head to NC Biotech at Research Triangle Park, where he will meet with M3-Wake Research.
"All of us at Wake Research are excited that Vice President Pence is visiting Research Triangle tomorrow and meeting with the M3-Wake Research team. Hopefully his visit will help bring additional national attention and recognition to all of the great work that so many medical, science, and research companies are doing here, including Wake Research, as we commence the nation's first Phase III clinical trials of a COVID vaccine. The Research Triangle is the national epicenter of medical and biotech research and we at Wake Research are honored to be a part of this community and the global effort to find a cure for COVID and put an end to this pandemic as soon as possible," said Dr. Ella Grach, CEO of M3-Wake Research.
JUST IN: @ABC11_WTVD has learned that M3-Wake Research will be meeting with @VP @Mike_Pence tomorrow during his visit to @TheRTP. They're holding COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in Raleigh, Fayetteville, and cities in 5 other states.
The company is currently conducting COVID-19 clinical research trials in Raleigh and Fayetteville, as well as cities in five other states. During the visit, NC Biotech will be closed to staff and the public.
On Monday, President Trump toured the RTP FUJIFILM facility working on a COVID-19 vaccine.
