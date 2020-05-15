Wake County Public School System to share graduation details, give update on virtual learning plan

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School System will give an update on remote learning and share details about celebrating graduating seniors on Friday morning.
The class of 2020 was originally set to celebrate at Raleigh Convention Center and Reynolds Coliseum. Last week, WCPSS announced it would not hold traditional graduation services for seniors this year.
Superintendent Cathy Moore is scheduled to make an announcement at 10 a.m. during a virtual call with WCPSS. Earlier, WCPSS chairman Keith Sutton said virtual ceremonies are "strongly being considered" to honor graduates in June.
High Schools are expected to reach out to families this afternoon.
North Carolina entered Phase 1 of its reopening plan last Friday. The earliest the state could enter Phase 2 would by May 22.
