Wake County Public School System adds days off for Muslim holiday and Election Day

Mariya Shaikh is pushing for a change to the Wake County School District's calendar.

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System will give students a day off to coincide with the start of a Muslim holiday.

After months of debate, the school board approved adding a holiday to the 2020-2021 school year.

The school holiday will fall on May 13, 2021 -- coinciding with Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

The push to get this holiday started with parent Mariya Shaikh.

She started a petition in October and successfully argued that this holiday will help keep some students from falling behind their classmates due to religious observance.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Wake County's school board also approved giving students Nov. 3, 2020 off for the election.
