Wake County Public School System adds days off for Muslim holiday and Election Day

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System will give students a day off to coincide with the start of a Muslim holiday.After months of debate, the school board approved adding a holiday to the 2020-2021 school year.The school holiday will fall on May 13, 2021 -- coinciding with Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.The push to get this holiday started with parent Mariya Shaikh She started a petition in October and successfully argued that this holiday will help keep some students from falling behind their classmates due to religious observance.According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Wake County's school board also approved giving students Nov. 3, 2020 off for the election.