Wake County Public School System's Leigh Kokenes named 2019 School Psychologist of the Year

A Wake County school psychologist has been recognized as the best in the country.

Leigh Kokenes won the National Association of School Psychologists' (NASP) 2019 School Psychologist of the Year award!

Kokenes works at Lynn Road Elementary School and West Millbrooke Middle School. She provides services for students at those schools, as well as training and leadership instruction for colleagues throughout the district.

Kokenes has been with Wake County Public School System since 2006.

For more on her background and the things she would like to see done to improve our schools, our students and our communities, click here.
