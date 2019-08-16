back to school

Wake County first-year teachers gear up for first day of school

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The band is outside warming up for the school year. But inside it's quiet, fresh paint and empty hallways -- except for teachers like Benjamin Rogers.

"This is my first year but it's everyone's first year at the school," said Benjamin Rogers, a first-year teacher.

Rogers will teach math to the 9th and 10th-graders at Green Level High School, one of Wake County's newest schools. In a little over a week, Rogers classroom will be filled with students.

"Since middle school I've thought that I wanted to be a teacher so as we get closer and closer to the first day of school it's really meaningful to me," Rogers said.

And he's walking into one of Wake County's new, innovative classrooms designed for different types of learning.

"Some people can't sit still on the classroom. I was one of those kids. I needed to wobble around a little bit to learn and that was best for me," Rogers said.

Putting on the final touches, Rogers is ready for his students.

"If they ever need anything they know they can come to room 1125 and I'll be there for them," he said.

Green Level High will only have 9th and 10th-graders but when school starts, more than 800 students will be enrolled.
