Coronavirus

Wake County Schools seniors to be graded pass/fail for semester, decision not yet made for other students

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- As Wake County students prepare for at least another month of learning from home, schools leaders announced some changes to the grading policy for this semester.

In a news conference Thursday, Wake County Public School System Superintendent Cathy Moore said all graduating seniors will be graded on a pass/fail basis.

Moore said all high school seniors who were passing as of March 13 will receive a passing grade. Any seniors who weren't passing will receive an "I," or incomplete, with the opportunity to get a passing grade through online classes.

RELATED: High school seniors robbed of a prom, senior activities due to the coronavirus

Moore clarified that the pass/fail system does not apply to any other students, and said a decision about grading policies for other students had not been made at this time.

Here are some online resources for kids while they're out of school

Moore said instructors were advised not to give grades on assignments until all students have access to remote learning materials. More than 28,000 Wake County students said they don't have access to an appropriate computer at home, and more than 10,000 said they do not have home internet.

Moore said the district has already distributed more than 13,000 chromebooks to students with internet access. In addition, 10,500 WiFi hotspots will arrive next week for students.

RELATED: Teachers receive laptops, Wake County schools move closer to remote learning launch

Leaders said parents should encourage their students to keep up with their learning, because they have not yet decided whether grades will resume if schools reopen on May 18.

RELATED: Wake County schools plan to roll out food trucks, remote learning plans for students during COVID-19 pandemic

School Board Chair Keith Sutton offered these tips for parents who have students learning from home:
  • Designate a learning space with the least amount of distractions possible
  • Learn your child's schedule
  • Familiarize yourself with virtual platforms like Canvas, Google Classroom and Seesaw
  • Check for messages about teacher phone calls and video conferences


Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countycoronaviruswake county newswake county schools
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus pandemic: Dr. Fauci discusses the months ahead
COVID-19 LATEST: Fort Bragg to require face coverings
'GMA,' Feeding America hold Day of Hope on food insecurity
New York has more COVID-19 cases than any country outside of US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Fort Bragg to require face coverings
Amber Alert: Durham father, abducted toddler found in MD
Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases
Costco giving priority access to first responders
Church offers drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 crisis
Russell Wilson, Ciara pledge millions of meals to those impacted by pandemic
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Show More
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Clear skies return as storms, showers move out of central NC
2 killed in crash on I-40E near Hwy 70
US coronavirus cases came from Europe, research suggests
Day of Hope benefiting Feeding America
More TOP STORIES News