Wake County leaders discuss budget increases

County leaders met on Monday to discuss the proposed $1.3 billion budget. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County Board of Commissioners and county leaders met at the Wake County Justice Center Monday to discuss the proposed $1.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2019.

The budget includes:

  • An additional $15 million for affordable housing

  • An additional more than $30 million in operating funds to Wake County Public School System, boosting per-pupil funding to the highest ever


To make up for the boost, Wake County has proposed a 2.9 cent property tax increase.

For homeowners, that means an extra $29 in property taxes for every $100,000 of assessed value.

The budget also includes investments in behavioral healthcare, county operations and partner organizations.

The public will be able to weigh in during the two meetings on May 21.

On June 4, the board is expected to take a vote on adopting the budget.

Click here for the full budget.
