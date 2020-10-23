Education

Wake County Public Schools names Dr. Elena Ashburn 2020-2021 Principal of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2020-2021 Principal of the Year is Dr. Elena Ashburn of Broughton Magnet High School.

Ashburn has been working as an educator in the Triangle since 2011 when she started as an intern with Wake County Public School System. Since then she's taught high school English and been an assistant principal.


Ashburn earned her doctorate and master's degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.


Her co-workers and students describe her as an effective leader who embodies instructional excellence and values attention to detail.

In addition to the professional honor, Ashburn will receive several gift cards and donations from the following sponsors:

  • $150 gift card from the Angus Barn
  • $250 Visa Gift card from Toshiba
  • HP Chromebook compliments of Applied Data Technologies and HP
  • One-night stay at The Umstead Hotel
  • Flat-screen TV donated by NTA Life
  • $100 Office Depot gift card
  • Two $100 Amazon gift cards--one each from Strawbridge Studios and Jostens
  • Two $50 Target gift cards--one each from Pierce Group and Lifetouch Studios
  • Chick-Fil-A meal cards
  • A potted plant from The Garden Supply Company
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countyraleighteacherprincipalwake county schools
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second debate signals change in tone, but will it sway voters?
Inside a Wake County school as students prepare to return
FSU partnership aims to provide more doctors in the Sandhills
NC's Second Chance Act another move toward social justice
CO landlord accused of threatening to double rent if Biden wins
Raleigh Fire Department to accept applications for new recruits
Ft. Bragg veteran votes for first time ever in presidential election
Show More
LATEST: UNC releases plans for spring semester
NC State Fair food event saved struggling local vendors
Vice President Pence will host rally in Kinston on Sunday
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Trump vs. Biden: ABC11 post-presidential debate analysis with experts
More TOP STORIES News