EDUCATION

Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place for children with special medical needs

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents got good news in the fight over school-nurse choice in Wake County schools.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
There is good news for Wake County parents who have children with special medical needs. School leaders have agreed to let them pick the nurses who will stay with their kids every day.

"We had a meeting on Monday at the board office and they seemed very receptive," said Jenny Wade.

This Zebulon mother joined a small army of other parents, pleading with the school district to reverse a decision that forced the families to pick new nurses to care for their medically-fragile children at school.

Like the others, Wade's son, 13-year old Austin, needs full-time care - a result of a severe brain injury as a newborn

Wake parents want answers from WCPSS on nursing policy
Wake County parents are concerned about a school district decision that disallowed them from choosing their family-preferred nurses to care for their severely medically-challenged children at school.


Austin requires a night nurse at home and a day nurse to get him to school and to be there every second of the school day.

"They know him, they've been trained, they know what to look for with seizures, how to feed him," said Austin's father, Darrin Wade. "It's very important we feel comfortable with the nurses - there's a bond that we create."

All the families insisted that consistency in their child's nursing care was crucial.

"These people are coming in our home," Jenny Wade said. "That home-school continuity piece is critical."

Parents still frustrated with WCPSS nursing situation
Frazzled parents of students with serious medical needs are hoping for a solution as the start of the school year looms. Conflicting answers from WCPSS and a nursing agency have added to the angst.


Austin's nurse is employed by Bayada Pediatrics, one of several nursing agencies rejected by WCPSS in a bidding process to operate within the school system this upcoming school year.

Earlier this month, WCPSS told ABC11 that Bayada failed to submit a bid proposal.

A rep from Bayada told us the company tried to submit a bid but the school system's bidding website wasn't functioning properly.

Austin's nurse, Cheryl Gearin, was disappointed by the original news that the boy's school caretakers may have to be replaced.

"I'm thinking here we go again, another nursing agency," Gearin said. "I think it's detrimental to these kids because they get used to a certain routine and here comes another agency - They want to do it this way. They want to take care of him this way."

After the parent's plea and our series of reports -- the school district promised a compassionate solution.

And this week, the parents are telling us, they're being told by the school system, they will be able to keep their preferred nursing agencies. At least for the upcoming school year, a permanent solution, still in the works.

"I'm very happy that, especially to you that you've come and done this story for us," Darrin said. "And I think it rattled the right cages and opened up the right eyes to help us get through this."

We're still waiting for specifics from the district -- but right now, the Wades and the others are preparing to start school Monday with the nurses they know and trust.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationwake county schoolsspecial needs childrenmedicalnursesstudent safetyRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten
More Education
Top Stories
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Linden woman recalls dating 'Ramsey Street Rapist' suspect
Crabtree Sears store closing, liquidation sale could begin next week
'We've got to stop this:' FBI teams up with Wake officials on hoax threats
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Fayetteville police say this man is the 'Ramsey Street Rapist'
Black Civil War historian calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Show More
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
3-year-old survives being left in hot car all day in Texas
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Residents on alert after another coyote sighted in Raleigh
More News