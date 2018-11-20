EDUCATION

Wake County School Board approves reassignment plan

School reassignment plan approved


CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wake County School Board has approved the 2019-20 school reassignment plan by a 7-1 vote.

Donald Agees was the only board member to oppose the hotly contested reassignment plan that parents have been fighting for months.

Only four parents signed up to speak Tuesday, which stands in contrast to more than 30 that signed up in the past.



Reassignment staff reviewed the final draft with school board members in the work session before the vote in the board meeting itself.

Wake County is opening four new schools and is not only trying to fill them but also to ease overcrowding.

Parents will be able to go online to figure out what schools their children could be moved to for the 2019-2020 year.
