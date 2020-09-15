Education

When will students return to class? Tuesday's Wake County Public School System meeting could provide answer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake school system may reveal Tuesday when it hopes to bring children back into the physical classroom.

Superintendent Cathy Moore is expected to update the county's Board of Education with a plan for in-person learning. That update is scheduled to take place during the board's regularly scheduled 5:30 p.m. meeting.


Other Triangle school districts appear to be committed to sticking with their remote learning plans for now.

Durham Pubilc Schools said it is committed to virtual learning for the first nine weeks. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is likewise sticking with online classes throughout the entire current semester.

Earlier Tuesday, the school board heard from the Co-Curricular Activities and Athletics Sub Committee on Tuesday on the latest plans in place for high school athletics.


Wake schools hears plan for safely moving athletics forward.



The committee was formed in June to support the planning and preparation of activities and athletics for students to start the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee told the school board that it will be following previously announced guidelines by the North Carolina High School Athletics Association to move forward with the safe return to athletics for student-athletes.
