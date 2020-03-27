Coronavirus

Wake County schools plan to roll out food trucks, remote learning plans for students during COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System is pushing ahead with plans to educate students despite classrooms being closed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wake County students last went to class March 13. Superintendent Cathy Moore said the first priority when classes were canceled was to make sure students and families in need of food received it.

Board Chair Keith Sutton said the district plans to organize food trucks to set up pop-up food distribution sites in several communities next week. Sutton also said they expect most children will hear from their teachers in some form or another soon.

Wake County Public School System is moving ahead to phase two of its plan to handle the coronavirus.



Sutton also said bus drivers will be delivering laptops, hot spots and other learning materials in the coming days. The school district is discussing ways to courier work packets back and forth between teachers and students.

"This pandemic will end," Sutton said. "When it does, our community needs to have the economic strength to pick up where it left off and in the process, provide our children the education they deserve."

Sutton said by the week of April 6, continuous remote learning will be launched for year-round students and traditional calendar students.

"We do need to be realistic," Sutton said. "This will not replace the real-life interaction between teacher and student. But I also believe our community is a community that cares whether those that need these materials should have the chance to succeed."

Sutton said the board is still waiting on guidance from state officials and lawmakers.

WCPSS is promoting telework options for any employee who isn't assigned a specific task outside the home. Wake County is issuing a stay-at-home order Friday afternoon.

Since March 15, WCPSS has served 75,000 meals to students and families. The district's food distribution capabilities continue to expand and adapt as the pandemic continues.

In a teleconference Friday morning, Moore began by thanking students, teachers, families, and the district's support staff for all being flexible and making the best out of an unpredictable situation.

Moore said the district had handed out more than 1,000 laptops to teachers to help with remote learning. The laptops were paid for by the 2018 school bond.

Those laptops will help in the second phase of WCPSS remote learning plan. That second phase is expected to start March 30. Details surrounding it have not fully been released.

"This is a journey for all of us. We don't expect perfection. We know their will be missteps along the way," Moore said.

Technical difficulties forced the district to end Friday's teleconference before Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton could detail specifics about the remote learning that is expected to be part of phase two.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to uncover more information about the next steps WCPSS is taking to keep teaching students during this pandemic.
