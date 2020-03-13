Durham Public Schools release details after announcing school closures as coronavirus spreads

"This is an effort to protect our students, staff, and community, and to slow the spread of the virus," DPS said in a release Thursday.
On Friday at a news conference, DPS Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga said students would be out of school from March 16 through April 3.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS IN NC UPDATES
Spring break has been moved for all students to the week of March 16, granting the staff the flexibility to work from home if possible.
"To maximize time, the week of March 16th, the students will be on break," Mubenga said. "The week of March 23 they will be giving supplemental learning materials. They will evaluate the return date. School facilities will be closed including rentals."
RELATED: How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy
Mubenga said accommodations were being made for students who rely on school breakfasts and lunches.
"DPS will begin a daily feeding program for Durham County students on Monday, March 23," Mubenga said. "It will be similar to the summer meals initiative. They will provide locations for families to pick up meals, details will be available next week."
The magnet approval process is being extended to a week after students return.
Mubenga also said students with disabilities will have access to all resources being made to students.
The school spokesman said it's a big deal to close schools, so they wanted to let parents know right away even though there were still details to figure out.
RELATED: Latest closings and other developments
"We're going to project our plans for how we're going to deal with spring break, how we're going to work with distance learning, so we're going to work out some of those details and by the close of business Friday on the Durham Public School's website, we'll have more information for families," Chip Sudderth DPS spokesman told ABC11 on Thursday night
Mubenga said Friday that the decision was made after taking feedback from parents into account.
RELATED | How did coronavirus start? And answers to your other COVID-19 questions
"Concerned parents wanted to pull their kids from school," Mubenga said. "Not an easy decision to come up to."
He also said DPS plans to use bus drivers to deliver learning supplies and food to students.
Other school districts have also made adjustments. Click here for details.
SCHOOLS IN ORANGE COUNTY
Students going to Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Orange County Schools will also be out of school for the next three weeks.
Christine Cotton of the Hunger Relief nonprofit organization said they are working with Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and community partners to identify 17 sites where they'll take food to students on buses starting Monday.
"We know where our high-risk students are and these sites are located mainly where the high-risks students are so they'll be able to come," Cotton said. "They'll be notified. A lot of times they're in walkable areas, sometimes transportation, but we made sure that every student will have access to a site."
She said it's a needed undertaking.
"It's important that we get this to them," Cotton said. "They are dependent on this. The families are dependent on the food through the schools. They're not in school. That's two meals a day that a lot of these children are not receiving."
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools teachers will have optional teacher workdays from Monday through Wednesday. Spring break begins Thursday and goes until March 27.
Students are learning from home after that until April 3.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pamela Baldwin said children in grades K-5 will get work packets that can be used with or without internet. Those in grades 6 through 12 have Chromebooks.
"We also were able to order additional MiFi for students who do not have internet at home," Baldwin said. "It's already a part of our program so just expanding that program for students who might need it. So we've been thinking through the instructional component for a while. We'll have a call center set up for students who might need help - technical help or academic help."
Wake County Schools will stay open
Friday evening, Wake County Public School System said they will not be closing and will "continue to operate on the regular schedule." In a Facebook post, the district wrote that principals will use flexibility when excusing student absences.
Wake County Schools is following guidance from the state Department of Health and Human Services not to preemptively close schools. In a press conference Friday, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and said students who stay at home may pose a risk to elderly caregivers.