spelling bee

Wake County Spelling Bee in jeopardy after losing sponsor

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Spelling Bee is in dire need of help.

PAGE or Partners for the Advancement of Gifted Education puts the event on.

Students have to win their local high school championships, then the local event before heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"It gives students a chance to participate in something that is competitive," said Brandi Brown, president of PAGE. "The spelling bee has vocabulary so the children who are working to be in our bee are often studying the roots of language which is really beneficial to them."

The group had corporate sponsorship but it doesn't anymore and it's looking to raise $7,500 in the next month to be able to pay for the McKimmon Center at NC State to stage the bee.

The money would also go toward travel and lodging for the winner of bee so they can stay in Washington for the big event.

"If we can't host it and there is no one that steps in to pick it up, then there would not be a spelling bee for Wake County students this year," Brown said.

If you want to help, you can do so here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countyspelling beeeducationwake county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPELLING BEE
Durham student finishes 31st in Scripps National Spelling Bee
Durham family back in spotlight at Scripps National Spelling Bee
NC's best speller might be even better on the tennis court
'Panniculitis' spells defeat for Cary student in Bee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigators: Granville Co. sheriff indicted in plot to kill deputy
NC mom accuses daycare of neglect after baby suffers skull fracture
NC A&T student from Raleigh critical after being hit by car in Greensboro
Fayetteville State beefing up patrols after campus shooting
Johnston County man charged in 2001 sexual assault of minor
Raleigh mom seeks answers after son gunned down steps from home
Study shows which major airlines have cleanest, dirtiest water
Show More
Woman accused of threatening to shoot up old school
Great Wolf Lodge responds to rumors of location near Raleigh
STAYUMBL driver stands trial for incident with Durham school bus
Raleigh man charged in shooting on Fayetteville State campus
Gas prices rising in NC after Saudi oil facility attacks
More TOP STORIES News