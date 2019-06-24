Education

Wake County mom panics after seeing 5:30 a.m. bus pick-up for kindergartner

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- When Wake County mom Courtney Hodge Manning saw the bus schedule for her two elementary school kids, she thought there had to be a mistake.

"It was just mind boggling," she said. "I thought it absolutely had to be a typo. I thought, there's no way."

A letter said that her third grader and kindergartner would have to be at the school bus at 5:35 a.m. to get to North Forest Pines Elementary School.

"I cannot fathom waking up a 5-year-old at 5 a.m. to go to school, when school doesn't even start until 7:45. She'll be up three hours before the day even starts," said Manning.

She worries her kids would be tired and it would affect their learning.

Manning has been reaching to Wake Transportation officials and even filed a complaint online. She has been waiting to hear back.

ABC11 also contacted the district and learned there was in fact a typo.

An official told ABC11 the transportation department is in the process of correcting the problem.
