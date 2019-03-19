Education

Wake school board requests money to fix or replace failing school buses

EMBED <>More Videos

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School Board said it needs nearly $5 million to fix hundreds of buses and provide transportation options for special-needs students.

"We won't put buses on the road if they're unsafe," said Wake County School Board Chairman Dr. Jim Martin.

WCPSS said engines need to be replaced in nearly a third of the fleet. Martin said 300 buses need to be fixed.



An official told ABC11 that 50 diesel buses are failing and need to be fixed immediately at a cost of $1.4 million. The request for that money will go before County Commissioners.

There are still hundreds of other buses that will need to be replaced or fixed in the future.

The State used to pick up the tab for such repairs. The Board is going to ask the County for the cash and commissioners are expected to take up the request at their next meeting.

Martin said he's confident they'll get the money, and conversations have been taking place on the unforeseen needs.

He said the level of services for special needs is higher now than in years past.

"We want to provide services to every child," Martin said. "We believe in serving every child, every day. But that comes at a cost particularly for children that have higher needs."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationwake countycaryraleighschool busstudent safetyschool budgetwake county schools
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ex-Montessori teacher accused of child sex crimes also worked at Triangle summer camps
Warrants: Garner Walgreens shooter upset about funny-tasting medicine
Man charged in Fayetteville cold case now charged in two more rapes
Tyler Perry steps in to help 4 children of slain single mom
Funding Trump's border wall could take $500M from NC military projects
Co-worker said it was 'out of character' for Diana Keel to miss work
Lawn care app GreenPal launches in the Triangle
Show More
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
J. Cole announces full lineup for rescheduled Dreamville Festival
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
'Jack the Ripper' identified through DNA, study claims
Man charged in fatal shooting on Remington Circle in Durham
More TOP STORIES News