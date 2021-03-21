Wake County school board to vote Monday on Plan A return for 6-12th grade students

Right now, 6th through 12th-grade students in Wake County public schools are in school on weekly rotations.
But under the district's new recommendation, all students would return to Plan A in-person learning as early as April 5.
Under the proposal, traditional students would return on April 8; year-round students would arrive on April 14.
There's mixed reaction among parents, ABC 11 spoke with ReBekah Werner on Sunday who fought back tears as she told us she wants her 14-year-old and 17-year-old back in the classroom full-time.
"This is important for so many reasons. I respect that we're doing everything that we can to keep our kids physically safe. But their mental health is equally important to me," said Werner.
Shaquita Boone is the mother of a 7th grader who is enrolled in a virtual academy at Moore Square Magnet Middle School, but her daughter wants to be back in the classroom.
"She would rather take that chance," said Boone. "I'm not."
Plan A still requires students to adhere to face coverings, cleaning protocols, health screenings and social distancing.
On Friday, the CDC recently recommending most students maintain at least 3 feet of distance instead of 6 feet.