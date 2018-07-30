EDUCATION

Wake Schools still recruiting and hiring weeks before start of school year

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake Schools still hiring bus drivers and teachers weeks before the start of the school year. (WTVD)

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
It is crunch time for the Wake County School District, which is still recruiting and hiring staff just weeks before students are returning to class for the traditional school year.

There are dozens of job openings on the district's website, including more than 110 elementary teacher positions.

"We're, very, very hopeful we can have zero vacancy to start the first," said WCPSS Director of Talent Acquisition Jason Kennedy.

The district is also working to fill bus driver openings.

"We want to make sure that we're putting the right people behind the wheel," Kennedy said.

The district isn't able to say how many drivers are needed. But the administration is working to figure out what staff members from last year are returning.

Wake typically has more than 700 bus drivers and this year, four new schools are opening.

The district said it has gone into some school years understaffed because it simply cannot find enough quality applicants.

"It's one of the most important jobs here with Wake County School System, this is transporting our kids," said Kennedy. "That process, to get them on-board and vetted, is a pretty difficult one."

Candidates are required to have a clean driving record. They additionally have to pass a drug and criminal background check.

The district is holding its seventh and final job fair from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at East Millbrook Middle School.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationwake county schoolswake county newsschool busteachersCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students shocked to find $10-million college bill
Belk surprises Rolesville high school graduate with $500 shopping spree
Protesters dissatisfied with little response from leaders on Silent Sam
NC State's Keatts, Academy Sports help kids with back-to-school shopping spree
More Education
Top Stories
Man ordered to pay $8.8M for breaking up Durham man's marriage
Freda Black, prosecutor in Michael Peterson trial, dies
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper
VIDEO: Wild police chase in South Carolina ends with driver ejected
Photos from the wildfires across California
Woman charged with murder in Fayetteville motel shooting
Driver charged after slamming into Raleigh police car
Show More
Swimmers, surfers flee water as shark devours seal
Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress
'Hot Water Challenge' leaves Ind. teen severely burned
TSA's 'Quiet Skies' program secretly watches passengers on planes
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat accident seeks $100 million
More News