WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County teachers will be getting pay raises, but those raises will not be nearly as large as teachers hoped.Wake County Public Schools System voted Tuesday in favor of locally funding the pay raises as Governor Roy Cooper and the Republican-led General Assembly continue their budget fight. The largest increase -- 3% -- will go to bus drivers, secretaries, custodians, maintenance workers, teacher assistants, cafeteria workers and other support staff. Certified staff teachers will get a 1% raise.