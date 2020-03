Wake County woman virtually teaches students around globe quarantined during coronavirus spread

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread, parents may have to get creative. One Wake County woman is helping with that.There are books, colorful posters...it looks like a normal classroom. But this classroom has no students - just a teacher and her computer."I see them. They see me and we just connect and I just teach all over the world," said Mary Armstrong, teacher.When Armstrong was diagnosed with a chronic illness, she could no longer spend her days in a kindergarten classroom. But through a website called OutSchool she's still able to teach. Recently her teaching has gone international.Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Armstrong said OutSchool has seen a 500 percent increase in participation from affected countries. In Tuesday's class alone, she had two students from Hong Kong and one from Italy."They're quarantined in home right now and their parents want them to still be educated and maybe a distraction from it all," Armstrong said.But Armstrong said she knows this is just the beginning. This type of teaching and learning could be an alternative for local parents too if they need to keep their kids out of school."If you're sick stay home. You don't have to have perfect attendance. There's resources like OutSchool. Your child can still continue learning right from their house," Armstrong said.If you would like to learn more about Armstrong's classes, visit this site