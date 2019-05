EMBED >More News Videos On Friday, miniature horses visited campus and provided a break and more importantly smiles for test takers.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's exam week at UNC-Chapel Hill and it can be a stressful time for students.So, the university set up stress relief activities for the students to enjoy.On Friday, miniature horses visited campus and provided a break and more importantly smiles for test takers.