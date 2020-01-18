Education

Wake County Public Schools principal given surprise celebration for 50 years as educator

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary elementary school principal got the royal treatment when students and teachers surprised her with a celebration honoring her 50 years in education.

Sherry Schliesser was wheeled down the hallways of Kingswood Montessori Magnet School in a special chariot made for the occasion.

Students lined the halls with confetti, handmade signs and balloons. They said her kindness impacted them the most.

SEE ALSO | Wake County Principal of the Year up for best in NC

According to the Wake County Public Schools website, Schliesser has been the principal at Kingswood for 12 years.
