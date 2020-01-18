Wake County Public Schools principal given surprise celebration for 50 years as educator

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary elementary school principal got the royal treatment when students and teachers surprised her with a celebration honoring her 50 years in education.Sherry Schliesser was wheeled down the hallways of Kingswood Montessori Magnet School in a special chariot made for the occasion.Students lined the halls with confetti, handmade signs and balloons. They said her kindness impacted them the most.According to the Wake County Public Schools website, Schliesser has been the principal at Kingswood for 12 years.