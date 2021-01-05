wake county schools

Wake County Schools board discusses return to in-person learning while NC continues to see troubling COVID-19 metrics

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a Tuesday meeting, the Wake County Public Schools System school board discussed the return to in-person learning and higher pay for substitute teachers.



The school board voted unanimously in mid-December to move to fully remote learning from Jan. 4 to 15 due to rising COVID-19 case counts.

Board Chairman Keith Sutton told ABC11 that having enough staff at schools has been a concern. That's because as cases rise, more teachers have to quarantine or isolate.



The superintendent said Tuesday that they will not bringing any new recommendations to Tuesday's meeting. The recommendations that were already in place advised that students grades kindergarten through 6th would return to in-person learning on Jan. 20.



That's because students are already off Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jan. 19 is a teacher workday.

Students in 6-12 are scheduled to be back on a 3-week rotational basis that same week.



On Tuesday, more data was presented to the school board from around the country which showed that transmission of COVID-19 was largely not happening in classrooms themselves.

The superintendent did say that schools need to reinforce their protocols around meal time because that's where administrators have seen transmission.
