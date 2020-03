Wake County Public Schools closed until March 27 after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

All schools in the Wake County Public School System will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, March 27. https://t.co/tkxWecbO4E — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) March 14, 2020

JCPS will designate optional teacher workdays the week of March 16-20. March 23-27 will now be designated as the Spring Break week which was scheduled on the calendar on April 13-17. At this time, students should return to school on March 30.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public Schools announced Saturday afternoon that it plans to close schools beginning on Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, March 27.The announcement comes shortly after a Fuquay-Varina elementary school teacher tested positive for COVID-19. Durham Public Schools gave some updates regarding the "difficult decision" on Thursday to close for students effective Monday, March 16 because of the coronavirus outbreak "This is an effort to protect our students, staff, and community, and to slow the spread of the virus," DPS said in a release Thursday.On Friday at a news conference, DPS Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga said students would be out of school from March 16 through April 3.Spring break has been moved for all students to the week of March 16, granting the staff the flexibility to work from home if possible."To maximize time, the week of March 16th, the students will be on break," Mubenga said. "The week of March 23 they will be giving supplemental learning materials. They will evaluate the return date. School facilities will be closed including rentals."Mubenga said accommodations were being made for students who rely on school breakfasts and lunches."DPS will begin a daily feeding program for Durham County students on Monday, March 23," Mubenga said. "It will be similar to the summer meals initiative. They will provide locations for families to pick up meals, details will be available next week."The magnet approval process is being extended to a week after students return.Mubenga also said students with disabilities will have access to all resources being made to students.The school spokesman said it's a big deal to close schools, so they wanted to let parents know right away even though there were still details to figure out."We're going to project our plans for how we're going to deal with spring break, how we're going to work with distance learning, so we're going to work out some of those details and by the close of business Friday on the Durham Public School's website, we'll have more information for families," Chip Sudderth DPS spokesman told ABC11 on Thursday nightMubenga said Friday that the decision was made after taking feedback from parents into account."Concerned parents wanted to pull their kids from school," Mubenga said. "Not an easy decision to come up to."He also said DPS plans to use bus drivers to deliver learning supplies and food to students.Other school districts have also made adjustments. Click here for details.Johnston County Schools announced it will close classes until Monday, March 30. For students, the week of March 23 through the 27 will be designated as the Spring Break week.JCPS will designate optional teacher workdays the week of March 16 to March 20.Students going to Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Orange County Schools will also be out of school for the next three weeks.Christine Cotton of the Hunger Relief nonprofit organization said they are working with Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and community partners to identify 17 sites where they'll take food to students on buses starting Monday."We know where our high-risk students are and these sites are located mainly where the high-risks students are so they'll be able to come," Cotton said. "They'll be notified. A lot of times they're in walkable areas, sometimes transportation, but we made sure that every student will have access to a site."She said it's a needed undertaking."It's important that we get this to them," Cotton said. "They are dependent on this. The families are dependent on the food through the schools. They're not in school. That's two meals a day that a lot of these children are not receiving."Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools teachers will have optional teacher workdays from Monday through Wednesday. Spring break begins Thursday and goes until March 27.Students are learning from home after that until April 3.Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pamela Baldwin said children in grades K-5 will get work packets that can be used with or without internet. Those in grades 6 through 12 have Chromebooks."We also were able to order additional MiFi for students who do not have internet at home," Baldwin said. "It's already a part of our program so just expanding that program for students who might need it. So we've been thinking through the instructional component for a while. We'll have a call center set up for students who might need help - technical help or academic help."Clinton Schools said Friday that it continues to monitor the evolving situation but has put some measures in place as concern grows about coronavirus.In-district CCS-sanctioned field trips will continue as scheduled but all out-of-district CCS-sanctioned field trips are canceled as of Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.Meetings and events at individual schools (i.e., concerts, awards ceremonies, family engagement events, parent conferences, open houses) where parents or visitors outside the school system are invited are canceled Monday through April 3.There will be no visitors (parents, presenters, volunteers) allowed in schools (eat lunch, visit classrooms, etc.) from Monday through April 3. Parents/Guardians are encouraged to contact administrators/teachers via phone or email if they need to discuss issues related to their child(ren). Parents/Guardians may still sign-in/sign out their child(ren) in the office using current procedures