Wake County Schools names Ruth Steidinger Principal of the Year

Wake County Public Schools named Olive Chapel Elementary School principal Dr. Ruth C. Steidinger the district's Principal of the Year on Thursday night.Steidinger served as principal of Olive Chapel at Olive Chapel Elementary. She started her 30-year career as a math teacher at Athens Drive High School in 1989. She was previously assistant principal at Apex High School and principal of Dillard Drive Elementary."At our first staff meeting, I shared my journey of why I became an educator. We took the time to share our stories, reminding all of us why we chose to serve in this capacity," stated Steidinger in her application portfolio. "I knew that in order to build trust, I had to show staff that I was willing to be vulnerable, to share my heart. I challenged staff to look daily for the good in others."Students will line the halls and celebrate Steidinger Friday morning at the school.Catie Burnette of Hillburn Academy was named Assistant Principal of the Year. The district says Burnette showed strong leadership in the shared vision among Hilburn's administrative team.