Wake County Public School System reassigns Child Nutrition staff to FAST program

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System Child Nutrition staff are being reassigned to work in the FAST program.

The FAST program, or Families And Schools Together, provides the children of Wake County families support and supervision now that classes are happening online, according to the district's website.

FAST has created small-group and socially distanced learning centers for families that may not be able to stay home with children during the school day.

Wake County Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, and Marbles Museum are a few locations that have worked with WCPSS to create similar learning centers.

Some WCPSS Child Nutrition staff members have been searching for jobs since school cafeterias are closed. The district said getting them set up with the FAST program was a way to help improve the program and help WCPSS employees in need.

WCPSS said transportation safety assistants are included in this program. The district is still exploring ways to utilize school bus drivers.

Staff who do not want to participate in this reassignment can speak with their supervisors to explore other options.
