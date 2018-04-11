EDUCATION

WCPSS superintendent requests $58.9 million in proposed budget

Wake County Schools want 58.9 million for budget.

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County Public School System staff presented the Superintendent's Proposed Budget to the Board of Education Tuesday for the 2018-2019 school year.

This year's proposal requested an increase of $58.9 million in county funding.

Nearly $48 million of the request is needed to maintain current levels of service to children in our community.

This addresses recent decisions by state lawmakers, opening four new schools, absorbing student population growth in existing schools and covering a shortfall in special education.

The proposal also includes $11 million in improvements. A majority of that funding would be used to increase the number of school counselors, social workers and psychologists as well as services for the Academically and Intellectually Gifted.

The Board of Education will review the budget over the next several weeks, receiving public input, and making adjustments as necessary before presenting a proposal to the Wake County Board of Commissioners in May.

