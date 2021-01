Wake County Public School System set to discus when and how students will return to classrooms

EMBED >More News Videos In a Facebook post, one recently elected Moore County school board member wrote in a Facebook comment, "kick some a--- and come back with a collection of severed ears."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Board of Education for the Wake County Public School System is scheduled to meet Thursday about sticking with remote-only classes for a little bit longer. COVID-19 cases continue to climb throughout North Carolina and Wake County.At the meeting, Superintendent Cathy Moore is expected to lay out a revised plan for second semester.The recommendation is expected to include staying in remote-only learning until at least mid-February. At that point, the board would reconvene to determine if and how schools could begin welcoming students back inside the classroom.All of the district's plans for resuming some in-person education allows for Kindergarten through 3rd grade to return to class and for grades 6 and higher to be placed on a rotating schedule. The variations that the board will discuss and debate all center around what to do with grades 4 and 5.The board will also talk about safety measures such as social distancing, class sizes, and in-person staff sizes.