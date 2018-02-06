EDUCATION

WCPSS welcomes familiar face as superintendent search continues

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Del Burns

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County's new interim superintendent is receiving praise among his colleagues as he transitions into a new role.

"It is really is an honor to come and serve during this transition period," Dr. Del Burns said. "Wake County is home to me. I care deeply about the school system and this community and being about to serve is important to me."

Burns is returning to Wake after eight years.

He previously served as superintendent of WCPSS from 2006-2010. He left to run his own educational consulting firm, Burns Alliance, which provides coaching, mentoring, and training for administrators in a variety of districts across several states.

He served his career in Wake as a special education teacher.



He attended his first meeting Tuesday as the interim and Board member Bill Fletcher said, "We're very glad to have you here."

"We are absolutely continuing our process and glad to have you with us during the transition," said Wake County Board Monika Johnson-Hostler.

Dr. Jim Merrill retired at the end of 2017.

There are 20 educators vying for the full-time position. Half of the applicants already work in North Carolina and the other half are out-of-state.

Johnston-Hostler says members will be weighing public comments.

"We value the community's feedback and want to ensure that you all see that we are absolutely reading, and I personally still am referring back to those, as we start to take a look at the applicants that are coming before us," she said.

Board members will start reviewing the applicants and combing through their information in the next week or so.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationwake county newseducationWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
More Education
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News