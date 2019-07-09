Education

Weekend Showcase: College Board Opportunity Scholarships

College Board has resources making it easier for students to get to college and earn scholarships dollars.

ABC11 speaks with Kathleen Koch, Director of NC AP Partnership for the College Board's Southern Regional Office, about the College Board Opportunity Scholarships. Tune in Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 9:55 am to learn more.

For more information, you can also visit cb.org/opportunity.
