Why this principal is driving a school bus

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WTVD) -- A South Carolina man is going the extra mile, working two jobs to help students during this difficult school year.

Tommy Bolger starts his school bus route at 6 a.m. He picks up students throughout Anderson County and drives them to the local high, middle, and elementary school.

When he gets to his last stop at Wren Elementary School, he gets out with the students and starts his second job as principal.

A county-wide bus driver shortage meant kids were getting to school and home late. That's why Bolger stepped up.

"There was a shortage of bus drivers through no fault of their own," Bolger recalls when talking about why he decided to step up and serve as a bus driver this year. "All our educators all over the country, we're just doing stuff we have to, that we've normally never done."

However, Bolger's bus driving days will soon end. He said the county has a new batch of trainees set to take the wheel in the coming weeks.
