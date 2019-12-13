Education

Woman left $1M winning lottery ticket in glove box for 1 week thinking it was a loser

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman let a $1 million lottery ticket sit in her glove box for a week.

Tina Reffo bought two scratch-off tickets at the Circle K on Fayetteville Road in Raleigh on Dec. 5. Those won enough for her to buy two more.

Those two tickets did not win -- or so Reffo thought.

"I didn't think I'd won," she said Wednesday. "It's been sitting in my car since last Thursday."

SEE ALSO: Raleigh lottery winner to use money to care for 90-year-old mother

She treated the lottery tickets as if they were worthless. She left them in her glove box, took the car to get cleaned, and thought nothing of it.

Wednesday morning she pulled out the tickets so she could submit them to the game's second-chance drawing.

Just for good measure, she checked them again. That's when she saw it.

SEE ALSO: Goldsboro man thought it was a robocall -- he actually won $1 million in a lottery second-chance drawing

One of the tickets was a $1 million winner. She couldn't believe it.

She even took a picture of it and texted her daughter to confirm.

Reffo decided to accept her winnings in a lump sum, meaning she took home $424,503. She said she plans to use the money to buy a house.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationraleigheducationmoneylottery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 arrested in Chapel Hill heroin bust
UNC System names Guskiewicz Tar Heel chancellor
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Teen accused of shooting man who died in Clayton; manhunt continues
Business pays off $3,200 worth of layaway at Wilmington Walmart
Democrats, Republicans condemn neo-Nazi running for Congress
Show More
Durham service dog appears on GMA
Man accused of killing family complained of nagging
1 hurt in officer-involved shooting in Johnston County
Moore County man charged in car ramming, robbery
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
More TOP STORIES News