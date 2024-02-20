Fayetteville police arrest man at center of Troubleshooter investigation into rental scam

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's been an arrest made in an update to an I-Team Troubleshooter investigation that ABC11 has been following for weeks.

On Tuesday, Fayetteville Police arrested Edwin Wilson, 43, of Fayetteville.

ABC11 first told you about Wilson earlier this month after several renters said they gave Wilson money to rent a home that Wilson lives in.

Police said Wilson posed as a landlord and allegedly took thousands of dollars in deposits from potential renters.

After our story, police charged Wilson with several counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, but police were not able to arrest him until Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Wilson told the ABC11 Troubleshooter that he would refund those would-be renters; they say that never happened.

