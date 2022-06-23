El Centro Hispano celebrates 30th Anniversary

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For 30 years El Centro Hispano has worked to strengthen the Hispanic community in the Triangle. On Saturday, June 25, El Centro Hispano will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a gala at The Historic Wakefield Barn in Raleigh from 6pm to midnight.
The 30th Anniversary Gala will feature delicious food, fun and fellowship with a live auction to help raise funds for the organization.
Click here for more information on El Centro Hispano's 30th Anniversary Gala.
