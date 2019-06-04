el chapo

El Chapo's requests for outdoor recreation, headphones denied amid escape concerns

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman won't be spending his free time exercising outdoors anytime soon.

The convicted drug kingpin made several requests regarding his time in a New York City prison, including that he be allowed to use headphones and that he be given "at least two hours of outdoor recreation per week." Judge Brian Cogan has rejected those requests, citing security concerns.

"I once again will not second-guess the Bureau of Prisons if it determines that defendant cannot have earplugs due to the unique safety concerns that he presents," Cogan wrote.

Guzman, who is currently at a federal correctional facility after being convicted on 10 counts of drug trafficking and conspiracy to murder, has escaped from prison twice before.

In his decision, Cogan also wrote that his prison conditions are a result of Guzman "previously running the Sinaloa Cartel from prison and engaging in multiple murder conspiracies to kill his enemies."

VIDEO: Authorities express concerns about Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's potential to escape
EMBED More News Videos

Guzman is currently behind bars at a federal correctional facility in New York convicted on 10 counts of drug trafficking and conspiracy to murder.



Cogan also denied Guzman's request to use the same commissary as the other inmates, writing that "certain commissary items are too dangerous to give" to inmates like Guzman.

Guzman is awaiting sentencing on June 25.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityel chapou.s. & worldprisonescaped prisoner
EL CHAPO
Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' may escape from New York prison
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Billionaire drug lord wants taxpayers to pay legal bills
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
Wake County property tax to increase 10% to provide $500M to WCPSS
Man shot, found lying in road in Fayetteville
13-year-old hit, killed while riding bike in Pamlico County
Chipotle offering nurses BOGO deal Tuesday
Philly ranked number 1 in 'most bed bug-infested cities' list
Show More
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
Gator gobbles Florida couple's picnic
Austin boy raises $22k for border wall by selling hot cocoa
Raccoon takes wild ride on family's windshield
Former Fayetteville youth basketball coach gets 29 years for statutory rape
More TOP STORIES News