Nonprofit El Futuro recognized with Triangle NC Cares Award; mental health services for Latino families

El Futuro seeks to "meet the otherwise unmet need for bilingual mental health services for the growing Latino immigrant community in North Carolina." Starting at a volunteer effort in 2001, they have since expanded to include two clinics, in Durham and Siler City. This community-based effort became a nonprofit in 2004, and still relies on the generous support of individuals, organizations, grants, and awards like the September $1,000 Triangle NC Cares Award, proudly given by the Ricci Law Firm.

"El Futuro's mission is to nurture stronger familias to live out their dreams. We are a nonprofit, outpatient clinic that provides comprehensive mental health services for Latino families in a bilingual environment of healing and hope. We provide direct treatment services to Spanish-speaking families (psychiatry, therapy, substance use disorder treatment, and case management), training to help others provide more effective services to Latino families, and community empowerment through a therapeutic green space and public art mural."



El Futuro's virtual doors remain open during the pandemic. For more information or to get involved, visit: https://elfuturo-nc.org/.
ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.
