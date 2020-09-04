Nonprofit El Futuro recognized with Triangle NC Cares Award; mental health services for Latino families

About El Futuro
"El Futuro's mission is to nurture stronger familias to live out their dreams. We are a nonprofit, outpatient clinic that provides comprehensive mental health services for Latino families in a bilingual environment of healing and hope. We provide direct treatment services to Spanish-speaking families (psychiatry, therapy, substance use disorder treatment, and case management), training to help others provide more effective services to Latino families, and community empowerment through a therapeutic green space and public art mural."
El Futuro's virtual doors remain open during the pandemic. For more information or to get involved, visit: https://elfuturo-nc.org/.
