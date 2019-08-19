el paso shooting

El Paso shooting widower, who invited public to wife's funeral, has SUV stolen, wrecked

EL PASO, Texas -- The man who went viral for inviting the world to his wife's funeral in El Paso is dealing with a new setback after someone reportedly stole his SUV.

Margie Reckard was one of the 22 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart on Aug. 3.

Reckard's husband, Antonio Basco, had almost no family left, so he invited everyone to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years .

Over the weekend, thousands of strangers came to say goodbye to Reckard.

But just one day after her service, Basco's SUV was apparently severely damaged in a crash after being stolen.

A tow truck driver told KTSM the damaged vehicle, which had windshield, hood and roof damage, was recovered Sunday.

The driver said he towed it back to Basco's home for free after recognizing his name from media coverage of the shooting.

El Paso police are investigating.

RELATED STORIES:
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim Margie Reckard

El Paso shooting: How to help Walmart shooting victims

El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el pasothefttexas newsel paso shootingstolen car
EL PASO SHOOTING
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
Funeral for El Paso shooting victim expecting thousands
El Paso mayor says Trump called him a 'RINO' in meeting
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Fayetteville transit bus catches fire, explodes
Police looking for car possibly linked to deadly 440 shooting
9-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in Durham roadway shooting
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, August 19
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Hospital locked down following triple shooting in Clinton
Wake SROs train to stop active shooter
Show More
Officers escort son of fallen policeman to school
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in NC mountains
Apps kids love that parents need to know about
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
4.5 foot ceilings found in illegal, dangerous NY apartments
More TOP STORIES News