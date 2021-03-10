For years, this mother has inspired her family, other women while serving as Durham fire captain

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Growing up in the Towner household was always just a bit different.
"I mean, nobody else's mom was a firefighter," said Capt. Nathan Towner, Durham Fire Department.
But from the beginning, Nathan's mom Elaine always led the way.
"My initial assignment was Station 2 on C shift. And I was the first female that has been assigned to that group of people at station 2," said Capt. Elaine Towner, Durham Fire Department.
And for nearly 30 years, Elaine balanced being a firefighter, wife and mother all the while her husband-a retired captain-cheered her on.
"She's gotten hurt a couple times and as a husband you don't handle that so well. But again, I can't be more proud of her," said retired Capt. William Towner.
Working through the challenges and through the ranks, Elaine was recently promoted to captain and now dedicates her time to fire and life safety.
Her son Nathan was also promoted to captain in the fire department.
Now she's hoping other women will be able to find their purpose in this profession too.
"There is a lot to be said for knowing that when you go home that you've done something to make somebody's day a little bit better," Elaine said.
If you are interested in becoming a firefighter, Durham Fire Department is recruiting. Visit here for more information.
