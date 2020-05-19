Ideas for staying engaged during Older Americans Month

For 57 years, Older Americans Month (OAM) has been a special time to recognize these contributions. Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL) each May, OAM also provides resources to help older Americans stay healthy and independent, and materials to help communities support and celebrate their citizens.
With social distancing guidelines in mind, here are some virtual recommendations from the ACL to stay connected and engaged.
1. Socialize:
- Stay in touch or reconnect with loved ones you haven't seen in years through social media or video chat platforms.
2. Explore:
- Browse more than 2500 free courses including computer science, arts and humanities, and foreign languages available on edX.
- Tour national parks or zoos and aquariums across the country, including the Smithsonian's National Zoo. You can also check out live programs or content from the NC Zoo.
- Enjoy artwork from around the world. Thousands of museums and galleries have partnered with Google Arts & Culture to display their collections through virtual tours.
- Learn from the pros. MasterClass Live is offering one free streaming class per week.
3. Unwind:
- Check your local library's free e-book and audiobook selections that you can borrow from the comfort of your home.
- Host a video chat dinner or game night. Here are 10 game ideas to get you started.
- Catch free theater or opera performances online. The New York Metropolitan Opera is streaming a different encore performance from their Live in HD series every day, and the UK's National Theatre streams a different play on YouTube every Thursday.