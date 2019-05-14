94-year-old woman attacked by teen on way home from church, police say

UPPER DARBY, Pa. -- A 94-year-old woman has become one Pennsylvania police superintendent's oldest mugging victim.And Superintendent Mike Chitwood had some choice words for the suspect."Certainly is a scumbag, I mean that's scumbag 101," said Chitwood.Police said it happened on Saturday evening.The woman was coming home after church and decided to stop at a restaurant.Shop owner Alex Evanglopolous said the woman has been customer for 20 years.On that night, she ordered a cheeseburger and a milkshake."Usually she gets delivery but that day, she came over because the weather was nice," Chitwood said.Police said she then walked a couple of blocks around 6:30 p.m. to her home.She made it to her front steps."Here comes a young hoodlum, you know 14 to 15 years old, grabs her handbag and takes off," said Chitwood. "The milkshake and the cheeseburger fell to the ground."The victim suffered a scrape to her arm during the scuffle but otherwise was uninjured.Her neighbors were stunned to hear the news."That's terrible, that's scary," said neighbor Monica Wilson.Chitwood said he can't understand how someone could do something so terrible to a 94-year-old woman."It really angers me that a woman, who's 94-years-old, walking down the street is attacked and assaulted by some scumbag, and there's no other way to describe that individual," said Chitwood.The victim told investigators the suspect was between the age of 13 to 15.She canceled her Sears & Kohl's credit cards and order a new Medicaid card.She never got to enjoy her cheeseburger and milkshake - but detectives plan to buy her a new meal.