Election results 2020: Why a winner hasn't been declared in the presidential race in North Carolina

The State Board of Elections and county boards of elections have been inundated with questions from North Carolina voters about whether their ballot was counted in the 2020 election.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's been a week since Election Day and races in North Carolina remain up in the air -- including who won the presidential race in our state.Many other states have been called -- so what's the hold up in the Tar Heel state?The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the state is still extremely close and too early to call as we await the counting of absentee and provisional ballots.More ballots were processed over the weekend and Monday. Now, Trump leads Biden by about 74,000 votes. Trump has 2,734,588 votes to Biden's 2,659,759.The presidential race isn't the only one that's still not officially decided.Professor Pope "Mac" McCorkle of the Duke Sanford School of Public Policy said on Monday that the votes being counted this week could make a difference in the North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice race which has Republican Paul Newby beating Democrat Cheri Beasley by a little over 2,000 votes.And in the attorney general race, Democrat Josh Stein is beating Republican Jim O'Neill by about 12,000 votes."These votes could count very much," McCorkle said. "And for instance in the Josh Stein race, he's up for for AG, he's up by a little bit more than 10,000 but if for instance, these remaining vote totals brought him down below 10,000 there'd be an automatic recall by law.""We've always had mail ballots, we've always had absentee ballots and we've always taken time to count," said Meredith College Associate Professor of Political Science Whitney Manzo. "So this isn't weird. This is actually good. It's democracy working."As of Monday morning, about 94,900 voters who requested an absentee by-mail ballot had not yet returned an accepted ballot.On Tuesday, the Wake County Board of Elections met to review more than 5,000 ballots -- that included 5,440 civilian mail-in ballots, 90 military ballots and 150 ballots from overseas.The board members were tasked with making sure all ballot envelopes were properly postmarked and valid.They are then sent to a separate table to be opened and processed with the oversight of two bipartisan teams.Accepted ballots will be added to the vote totals."We are nearing the finish line," Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a news release on Monday. "We ask that the public please be patient as county boards of elections, as required, continue to count all eligible ballots that arrive by mail, conduct thorough post-election audits and certify their results."Absentee ballots had to be postmarked on or before Election Day and they are counted as long as they are received by the county board of elections by 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Any mail-in ballot that arrived after 5 p.m. on Monday did not count toward the Election Day total.Provisional ballots also weren't part of Election Day totals.The State Board of Elections reported last week that 40,766 were submitted this election. Provisional ballots cast on Election Day must still be researched to determine voter eligibility.Most of the provisional ballots were cast in Wake and Mecklenburg counties with 3,437 and 2,483 respectively.In 2016, State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said, North Carolina had 61,000 provisional ballots. Less than half, approximately 27,000, ended up being counted.A voter might receive a provisional ballot if a voter's record of registration cannot be found, a voter provides an address different from the voter's registered address, a voter was previously registered in the county but the registration was canceled, an election official is unable to locate a voter's address in the county's street lookup files, a voter's record indicates that the voter has already cast a ballot in the election or a voter requests to vote at a polling place on Election Day that is not the voter's proper precinct.Those ballots aren't processed until they are inspected, reviewed and opened at an open meeting of the county board of elections.State officials have until Nov. 12 to count all of the remaining ballots.County boards of elections will hold their canvass meeting at 11 a.m. November 13.For that reason, it is unlikely that a winner in North Carolina will be declared before then.The State Board will meet on November 24 to certify the election.