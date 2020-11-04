Politics

Election results 2020: Why the presidential race hasn't been called in North Carolina

ABC News and The Associated Press have not yet declared a winner in North Carolina's presidential contest.

Many other states have been called -- so what's the hold up in the Tar Heel state?

Well, here, the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is extremely close and still too early to call. That's largely because of absentee and provisional ballots.

Trump is only leading Biden by about 76,000 votes in North Carolina and there are still about 200,000 mail-in ballots left to count.

2020 Election Results: North Carolina yet to be called in Trump, Biden presidential race

Absentee ballots had to be postmarked on or before Election Day and they are counted as long as they are received by the county board of elections by 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

FULL NORTH CAROLINA ELECTION RESULTS

And any mail-in ballot that arrived after 5 p.m. on Monday did not county toward the Election Day total.

Who will win the 2020 election? Here are Joe Biden and Donald Trump's paths to victory

Provisional ballots also haven't yet been counted and it's unclear how many of those were submitted in early voting and on Election Day.

A voter might receive a provisional ballot if a voter's record of registration cannot be found, a voter provides an address different from the voter's registered address, a voter was previously registered in the county but the registration was canceled, an election official is unable to locate a voter's address in the county's street lookup files, a voter's record indicates that the voter has already cast a ballot in the election or a voter requests to vote at a polling place on Election Day that is not the voter's proper precinct.

Those ballots aren't processed until they are inspected, reviewed and opened at an open meeting of the county board of elections.

State officials have until Nov. 12 to count all of the remaining ballots.

The next State Board of Elections meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10. The results will be certified on Nov. 13.

For that reason, it is unlikely that North Carolina will be called before then.
