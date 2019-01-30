Officials on Fort Bragg are investigating a bomb threat made to Devers Elementary School.According to Fort Bragg Public Affairs, a student told school officials that he had an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) in his backpack.The report came in around 8:35 a.m. By 8:38 a.m. students were evacuated.As of 9:45 a.m., the students have been secured in a warm location while law enforcement's explosive unit sweeps the building.Officials said the backpack has been secured, and law enforcement remained on scene to complete the investigation.Authorities are urging parents not to come to the school at this time.